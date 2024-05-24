Adventure Island Opens Newest Attraction

Adventure Island recently opened its newest and highly anticipated attraction, Castaway Falls, which promises guests an unforgettable experience with over 100 interactive elements, including two massive tipping buckets that unleash a torrential downpour of more than 1,300 gallons of water combined.

Set within a tropical paradise, Castaway Falls invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a watery world of excitement. Castaway Falls is the centerpiece of Adventure Island’s comprehensive revitalization, which includes recent additions such as Shaka-Laka Shores, Rapids Racer, Wahoo Remix slides and the transformed Captain Pete’s and Hang Ten Tiki Bar. These enhancements create a refreshed atmosphere, complete with new lounging areas and cabanas, providing visitors with the ultimate tropical retreat.

Adventure Island is located at 10001 McKinley Dr. in Tampa. For more information, visit https://adventureisland.com/.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Donates To Bereaved Parents Of The USA

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital recently donated $1,500 to Bereaved Parents of the USA, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization that supports parents, grandparents and siblings who have lost a child.

“We were elated to receive this donation from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. We are so thankful to have a safe space to meet and receive this support to help with our events,” said Lori Scragg and Debbie Nemitz, co-chapter leaders of the Bereaved Parents of the USA Tampa Bay Chapter.

This organization hosts a support group on the last Thursday of each month at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit Bereaved Parents USA’s website at www.bereavedparentsusa.org.

Tampa Repertory Theatre Performs Next To Normal

Next to Normal is an emotional roller-coaster ride that explores the highs and lows of a suburban family coping with mental illness. With an electrifying rock score and heart wrenching lyrics, this TampaRep production will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. The journey will tug at your heartstrings and leave you with renewed appreciation for the power of human resilience.

Performances will take place from Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 16, at the University of South Florida Theatre Center in Tampa. Visit its website at www.tamparep.org for more information and to buy tickets.