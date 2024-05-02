Burgess Perry is a Riverview resident and a retired Army combat medic and nurse. He is also the owner of PAINT CORPS of Tampa.

“My family and I have lived in Riverview since 2016 when I retired from active-duty Army after 10 years as a combat medic and a nurse,” Perry said. “PAINT CORPS of Tampa started in 2017 when I decided nursing was no longer a fit or passion for me. I started by painting my neighbor’s house and thought, this could possibly be something one day.”

Perry submerged himself into books and courses on marketing, sales, operations and finance until he learned enough to slowly begin scaling his painting business.

“Within six months, we had a small team of painters, and within three years we had close to 30 full-time painters with 12 service vehicles in operation,” Perry said. “At the five-year mark a friend and I decided to franchise the business to give other veterans an opportunity to have the success that I had. We started the PAINT CORPS Franchise in 2022 and only offered this opportunity to veterans.”

The PAINT CORPS Franchise is the only veteran painting franchise in existence, and this is what makes it unique.

“I find that veterans are unique when it comes to customer satisfaction, being on time, dedication to the missions and all other things that make a successful business owner,” Perry said. “Today, the PAINT CORPS Franchise has 12 locations, and the umbrella of Veteran Service Brands has close to 100 locations total. Between the four brands, MACH ONE, PAINT CORPS, G-FORCE and FIELD OPS, we offer our customers all things painting. From residential and commercial painting to line striping, seal coating, epoxy coatings and field markings, PAINT CORPS does it all.”

If you ask Perry what he likes most about owning PAINT CORPS of Tampa, he’ll tell you working with his fellow veterans.

“Working with other veteran owners is amazing,” Perry said. “I also love making customers satisfied with their home or buildings. Our corporate location has more than 450 five-star reviews on Google. We make it a point to make every customer 100 percent satisfied with their project.”

Keeping things local is important to Perry and his team at PAINT CORPS of Tampa.

“We use local vendors for everything,” Perry said. “This includes referrals for our customers, like roofing, plumbing, HVAC needs and all other things home services. We also have all of our marketing materials done locally to include uniforms, brochures, etc. We deliver a box of cookies to every customer we have as well, and those are baked local too.”

If you would like to learn more about PAINT CORPS of Tampa or get a free quote, you can visit its website at www.paintcorps.com/tampa-fl/ or call 813-520-6096.