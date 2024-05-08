Freedom Plaza Residents Win Pickleball Tournament

Freedom Plaza residents Tom Harts (70) and Lee Greenlee (66) showcased their skills and athleticism at the Sun City Center Pickleball tournament. At the end of the tournament, Harts and Greenlee emerged victorious, taking home gold medals in their division.

“We are thrilled to see Tom and Lee represent Freedom Plaza with such skill and determination,” said Freedom Plaza executive director Jane Smith.

“Organ Around The World” Recital In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave., continues its Rasmussen Artist Series with the “Organ Around the World” recital on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. Organist Teodora Mitze-Circiumaru, a native of Romania, will be performing pieces from the baroque to contemporary eras, including Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Alexandre Pierre-François Boëly, Paul Hindemith and Daniel Gottlob Türk.

Interfaith Social Action Council Donates To Local Charity

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking-Southshore (CAHT) is grateful to the Interfaith Social Action Council for its $5,000 grant to provide rescue backpacks and mentoring for local survivors of human trafficking. The rescue backpack project has been ongoing for many years.

The backpacks contain clothing, cosmetics, toiletries, a blanket and pillow, a journal, a pen, a water bottle and other items a person would need to begin a new life after being rescued. Over the past five years, CAHT has prepared and delivered over 800 backpacks.

This year, it anticipates needing 225, and thanks to the Interfaith Social Action Council, it will be able to complete this year’s goals.

Local Food Pantry Hours

Our Lady’s Pantry in Wimauma operates from 7:30-10 a.m. each Saturday. To receive food, cars must arrive at the gate prior to 10 a.m. Food is then distributed until all cars inside the gate have received their food.

“The following pantries are also located in South Hillsborough County,” director Tom Bullaro said. “Each of these pantries can only serve residents of certain towns, so check boundaries before you go.”

Open Tuesday:

Calvary Lutheran Church, 1480 E. College Ave., Ruskin. 813-645-1305. Open 7:30-10:30 a.m. Must live in Ruskin or Apollo Beach.

Open Wednesday:

Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, 18240 U.S. 301 S., Wimauma. 813-633-1548. Open 1-5:30 p.m. Must live in South Hillsborough County.

Resurrection Catholic Church, 6819 Krycul Ave., Riverview. 813-677-2175. Open 8-9:30 a.m. Must live in Brandon, Gibsonton or Riverview.

Saint Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin. 813-645-1714. Open 8-11 a.m. No boundaries.

Open Thursday:

The Lord’s Lighthouse Ministry, 5801 Hickman St., Wimauma. 508-320-5520. Open 7:30-9 a.m. No boundaries.

Nativity Catholic Church, 705 E. Brandon Blvd., Brandon. 813-707-1523. Open 11 a.m.-12 Noon. Must live in zip codes 33510, 33511 or 33594.

Open Friday:

St. Stephen Catholic Church, 5049 Bell Shoals Rd., Valrico. 813-325-6440. Open 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Must live in South Brandon, South Valrico, Gibsonton or Riverview.

To learn more, visit www.ourladyspantry.com.