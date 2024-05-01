Following the recent decision by the Hillsborough County School Board to place a property tax referendum on the November ballot, Hillsborough County Property Appraiser (HCPA) Bob ‘Coach’ Henriquez announced today his office has created an online calculator that allows citizens to estimate the potential impact on their property taxes should voters approve the measure.

Like other school districts in the state, the Hillsborough County School Board is asking voters to help supplement the pay of its teachers and other employees through a tax millage increase of $1 for every $1,000 for a property’s public school taxable value.

To determine what the proposed tax increase could mean to property owners in Hillsborough County if voters approve the referendum, Henriquez’s office has developed an online calculator that can give citizens a quick estimate. For example, a property whose 2023 public school taxable value was $100,000 would see a tax increase of $100 in 2024.

“Since first taking office in 2013 as property appraiser, I’ve strived to provide our citizens with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their properties and how their assessed values are determined,” Henriquez said. “I hope that by knowing the potential tax impact that this referendum could have on their properties voters can use this information, as well as other considerations, to make a well-informed decision in the November election.”

To access the HCPA online school board referendum calculator, please visit this webpage: www.hcpafl.org/home/proposed-school-board-tax-calculator.

Property owners will need to know their folio’s identification number to use the calculator. That number can be found with the HCPA’s property search page here: https://gis.hcpafl.org/propertysearch/#/nav/Basic%20Search.

For further assistance, please call the HCPA at 813-272-6100 during normal business hours.

The Hillsborough County property appraiser is an elected official charged with the duty and responsibility to appraise all property in the county. This includes real estate and tangible personal property (the equipment, machinery and fixtures) of businesses. For more information, visit www.hcpafl.org.