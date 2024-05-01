Brandon

On March 28, Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Brandon accompanied media specialist Mia Small and the six students selected to represent Kingswood Elementary School at the Hillsborough County Student Literacy and Media (SLAM) Showcase.

Students from all over Hillsborough County gathered at the Tampa Convention Center to display their book-inspired projects. The SLAM program encourages students from grades K-12 to select a book from the Sunshine State Youth Reading Award (SSYRA) program and then use various mediums, including writing, digital media, film, photography and 2-D graphic design to retell their selected book’s story.

Several authors of the SSYRA books were on hand to read sections from their books as well as provide photo ops and book signings for the students.

Kingswood Elementary student Gabriella Morrell was able to meet Chantel Acevedo, author of one of her favorite books, The Curse on Spectacle Key.

The Rotary Club of Brandon has a long-standing dedication to community service and education. It is proud to continue to support Kingswood Elementary School’s effort to enrich the lives of students and foster a love for reading by donating books selected from the SSYRA reading list. For more on how you can be a part of this wonderful organization, text Debbie Meegan of the Rotary Club of Brandon at 813-601-2315.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club meets on Fridays from 8-9 a.m., at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Email info@brandon86rotary.com.

Interact Club of Tampa Bay

Area high schoolers interested in service, leadership, food and fun are invited to attend the Interact Club of Tampa Bay meetings on the first Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center in Brandon. The next meetings are May 6 and June 3. Contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Brandon Global Eco

Looking for a way to make a difference from home? The Brandon South Global Eco Rotary Club meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Mondays from 6-7 p.m. to discuss environmental education and ecological friendly projects focused on sustainability. Contact Bruno Kazenas at 813-263-7062 or bkazenas@comcast.net.

FishHawk-Riverview

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary wants to thank all the supporters of its 14th annual Crawfish Festival presented by Chris Ligori Law & Associates. All proceeds from the festival fund the club’s foundation, which in turn supports local and global initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty, illiteracy, hunger and disease.

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary offers both daytime and evening meeting options. Daytime: Mondays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at its new location, JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Evening: Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at Shrimp Boat, located at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. To learn more, drop into a meeting, visit its social media pages or email Barbara Howard at bh6890rotary@gmail.com.