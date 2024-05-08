The Fear Fame Film Festival is an international film festival located in Central Florida with the goal of spotlighting creative and unique films in all genres. Its board members and judges are known in the Florida film community from actors, directors, producers, comedians, cinematographers and more.

“I started a video production company called Fear Fame Productions after creating my first film, which was a feature film, and we filmed in only four days,” said Joe Furnari. “This sparked interest in the film community. We wanted to show more support to the indie filmmakers and create a new film festival that is different and unique for all genres of films.”

The Fear Frame Film Festival is in its second year, and it was created so local filmmakers could get their film judged fairly and properly.

“My partner from Fear Fame Productions, which is now my fiancee, Heather Fraley, was sold when I told her we are going to create a new film festival where everyone gets their films judged properly,” said Furnari. “We were always told by so many filmmakers that they believe film festivals were unfair or rigged. With our festival, they get films screened by individuals in not just Florida, but the majority is from other states. We decided to showcase all talent across the world and made it an international film festival.”

The festival’s rules and regulations include that short films should be no longer than 30 minutes, and feature films are accepted. Student films must be from an accredited school and filmed while attending the school.

“We accept feature films, short films, documentaries, animation, and student films in any genre,” Furnari said. “We are a family-friendly film festival, so nothing that has tons of nudity or inappropriate material. Otherwise, we are pretty open — and must have English subtitles if the film is in a different language. We just love reviewing new films and seeing the stories behind them, so compelling stories are a plus. Other factors would be great audio and image quality.”

Film submission for the Fear Fame Film Festival is open now and will end on Sunday, July 28.

“We just hope to keep on growing each year and more people to come out and support the indie filmmakers,” Furnari said. “We are just excited to view new films and with all the new technology in the world, films are just getting better and better especially for small indie filmmakers.”

The Fear Fame Film Festival takes place on Saturday, September 28, at the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas at University Mall in Tampa. Tickets go on sale in July and can be purchased at https://fearfamefestival.com/. To learn more about the festival or submit a film, visit at https://filmfreeway.com/fearfamefilmfestival.