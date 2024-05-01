St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation recently announced a $50 million gift from the Pagidipati family of Tampa to support the future of pediatric health care in the Tampa Bay community. Tampa business leader and philanthropist Sidd Pagidipati, along with his brother, Rahul, and sister, Srujani, make this transformative donation to honor their parents’ legacy as health care providers, their 50th wedding anniversary and their 50th anniversary of coming to the United States. The Pagidipatis’ generosity is one of the largest donations in Tampa Bay history and one of the largest gifts to health care in Florida. The gift will support the new, specially designed pediatric facility for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, which BayCare announced in October 2023 as part of a strategic effort to increase the region’s access to high-quality, state-of-the-art health care for children.

When the new children’s hospital facility opens in Tampa, it will be named ‘Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s’ in recognition of the generosity of the Pagidipati family. The new hospital building is scheduled to open by 2030, further enhancing the pediatric services provided by BayCare, which is already the leading health care provider for children in West Central Florida.

“When you see what happens at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital every single day, you cannot help but be moved to contribute to the future of our region’s children,” said Sidd. “St. Joseph’s is already one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals, and my family is excited to help ensure pediatric care remains second to none for our children and for our neighbors’ children for decades to come.”

The donation from the Pagidipatis reflects their drive to make Tampa Bay the best place to raise a family and the healthiest city in America. Recently, the Pagidipati family brought the world’s largest triceratops ever discovered to the Glazer Children’s Museum to help spark the imagination of the area’s children and families. The gift to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is a celebration of the family’s steadfast commitment to healing others.

Sidd’s father, Dr. Devaiah Pagidipati, a Harvard-trained pediatric anesthesiologist, and his mother, Dr. Rudrama Pagidipati, a pathologist, have shown a lifelong commitment to practicing medicine and running businesses focused on improving health care in our local communities.

Gifts such as the Pagidipatis’ are especially critical for community-owned health care systems like BayCare. The investment and partnership with the community ensures St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital remains at the forefront of clinical expertise and continues to provide comprehensive care tailored to the unique needs of our community’s children. By building a new, dedicated structure, the pediatric hospital will be able to further evolve specialty care and research dedicated to children’s health as the hospital’s patient numbers and community needs continue to grow.

“With this transformational gift from Sidd and the Pagidipati family, we are well on the way to empowering many more tomorrows for West Central Florida’s children and beyond,” said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. “The new Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s will be known nationally as one of the best places to receive child-first, family-centered care at the absolute highest quality.”

To join the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation’s mission to improve the health of our youngest patients, please visit www.give2stjoeskids.org.