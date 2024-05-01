Introducing Sweet Water Grand The Bridges and Sweet Water Club, formerly known as The Bridges. The retirement community, which changed ownership in October 2023, has undergone much remodeling, and under the direction of new executive director Kathleen Fanning, more improvements will be made.

Groundbreaking on a new building featuring 40 units of individual living on the property is scheduled for fall and an official grand reopening will take place in the near future, unveiling all the new offerings that exude a feeling of “resort-style senior living,” according to Fanning.

Fanning holds a degree in gerontology and brings with her several years of experience in a variety of fields, from marketing and management to small business ownership and time as a paramedic. She also is Florida CORE-certified, which requires completion of assisted living facility training and competency exam.

Sweet Water Grand The Bridges currently offers assisted living and memory care, with independent living on the horizon. Renovations and remodeling of the main lobby and clubhouse are completed, and soon an event venue open to the public for meetings, parties, weddings and more will be available.

The property offers a host of amenities along with spacious buildings with high ceilings and wide hallways, walk-in closets in every apartment and bright, airy decor. There are walking paths, a butterfly garden and two dining rooms for each area.

Fanning said she is excited for the future. “I work in a beautiful building with great owners that have amazing vision for the community,” she commented, adding that she has hired a team with a goal of bringing a positive outlook to the community.

“I want everyone to enjoy coming to work,” she said. “We do have a serious responsibility to our residents and families to treat them with respect and kindness.”

“When you enjoy your work, it makes others around you happy too,” she added.

Sweet Water Grand The Bridges is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. For further information, call 813-413-8900 or visit https://bridgesretirement.com/.