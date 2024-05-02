The Village Players will present Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood this May at its historic James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. Sherwood: The Adventure of Robin Hood is directed by veteran director and President Gail Pierce.

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood will be presented on Friday, May 10, 17 and 24, and Saturday, May 11, 18 and 25, at 8 p.m. There will also be a matinee on Sunday, May 12 and 19, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for general admission and $20 for seniors, military and students. If you have a group of 10 or more, contact the box office at 813-480-3147 for more information on tickets and seating.

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is a classic story based on the English ballads of the 14th and 15th centuries. The show is packed with thrills, romance, laughter and immortal characters.

Pierce said, “Prepare to be whisked away to a time of legends, as this production brings to life the timeless story filled with action, romance and laughter.”

Pierce added, “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood is not just any story. It is an invitation to join in on the fun, romance and the timeless battle for justice. With a script that dances between thrilling escapades and heartfelt moments, audiences of all ages will find something to love. Expect to see familiar faces like Little John, Friar Tuck and the ever-enchanting Maid Marian as they join Robin Hood in his quest against the oppressive powers of his time.”

Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood promises an evening of swashbuckling action and adventure. The audience should prepare to duck, or cheer, for thrilling sword fights and daring escapes.

Ludwig’s witty script injects humor into the classic tale, ensuring laughter for all ages.

Enduring themes are highlighted in this story, as it celebrates courage, social justice and the power of standing up for what is right.

You can also expect some romance and intrigue as you wait to see if Robin Hood will win the heart of Maid Marian.

The Village Players has been a cornerstone of the Tampa Bay arts community, showcasing the talents of local performers and creatives through a variety of theatrical productions. Its commitment to quality, community-driven performances is embodied by its dedicated all-volunteer cast and crew, whose passion and enthusiasm for theater bring each of The Village Players’ productions to life.

For more information, please visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.