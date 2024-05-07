The United States Postal Service (USPS) and United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced an update on Project Safe Delivery, a joint initiative to protect postal employees and secure the nation’s mail and packages. The initiative was launched in May 2023 in direct response to rising crime across the nation that has led to increased threats and attacks on letter carriers and mail theft incidents.

Since the launch of Project Safe Delivery, Inspection Service personnel have conducted more than 5,500 mail theft and violent crime prevention activities nationwide.

“We have been unrelenting in our pursuit of criminals who target postal employees and the U.S. mail. The efforts of our postal inspectors and law enforcement partners have yielded positive results,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy.

DeJoy also called for increased prosecution and strong sentences for individuals who perpetrate postal crimes, including letter carrier robberies, mail theft and associated financial crimes.

For the 2024 fiscal year so far, the Postal Inspection Service has made 73 percent more arrests for letter carrier robberies over the same time period in the prior fiscal year.

Over the last five months, reported robberies of letter carriers have decreased by 19 percent and complaints received for mail theft are down 34 percent.

Since the launch of Project Safe Delivery, USPS, in partnership with USPIS, has made significant investments in the physical security of its mail receptacles. Tens of thousands of hardened blue boxes and electronic locking mechanisms have been and will be strategically deployed in high postal crime areas. These investments will help to modernize USPS’ infrastructure and ensure that the public can safely and securely send and receive mail.

Customers can take several steps to protect their mail and letter carriers, including:

Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox.

Deposit outgoing mail at secure locations, including your local post office or place of business, or hand it directly to a letter carrier.

Sign up for Informed Delivery.

Become engaged via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious or see someone following your carrier, call 911.

Customers are encouraged to report stolen mail as soon as possible by submitting an online complaint to the USPIS at www.uspis.gov/report or calling 877-876-2455. Additionally, individuals are encouraged to report allegations of Postal Service employee misconduct, including attempts to corrupt a Postal Service employee, to the USPS Office of Inspector General at 1-888-877-7644 or www.uspsoig.gov.