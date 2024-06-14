

Valedictorian Mackenzie Langlo at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.567 and plans to attend McDaniel College.



Salutatorian Jacob Runyon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.56 and plans to attend the UF Honors College.



Valedictorian Shelina Persad at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.76 and plans to attend USF.



Salutatorian Gabrielle Howell at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.51 and plans to attend either UF or the University of Minnesota.



Valedictorian Raymond Adams IV at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 5.92 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Dylan Regans at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 5.35 and plans to attend Liberty University.



Valedictorian Kent Phillips at Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.4392 and plans to attend Pensacola Christian College. He also graduated on May 3 from Hillsborough Community College with an A.S. degree.



Salutatorian Jocelyn Knowell at Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.3747 and plans to attend UF Honors College. She will also complete her A.S. degree this summer.



Valedictorian Delaina Benton at Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.39 and plans to attend USF.



Salutatorian Matthew Bryant at Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.38 and plans to attend UCF.



Valedictorian Averi Casselman of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.8 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Katya King of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.34 and plans to attend USF.



Valedictorian Amith Challa of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.83 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Sasriya Parsi of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.28 and plans to attend University of California, Los Angeles.