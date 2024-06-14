Plant City Entertainment will present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a sung-through musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, this July. All shows are presented at Plant City Entertainment’s black box theater, located at 101 N. Thomas Rd. in historic downtown Plant City.

The shows will be offered on Friday, July 12, 19 and 26, and Saturday, July 13, 20 and 27, at 8 p.m. There will be matinees on Sunday, July 14, 21 and 28, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door. Plant City Entertainment will offer an opening night special of two tickets for $37. General admission tickets are $25. For groups of 10 or more, tickets are $18. For seniors and students, tickets are $20. And for members, tickets are $18.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be directed by Lois Green, who said, “I first saw Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Broadway in 1982 when I was a senior in high school. I was lucky enough to be cast as an ensemble player and dancer in a community theater production of the show a few years later.”

Green has worked in the theater in different capacities, including acting, choreographing, costuming and directing. She first directed and choreographed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 15 years ago.

Green added, “I am happy to be allowed a second opportunity to do the same with Plant City Entertainment. Directing this show again is like becoming reacquainted with an old friend. We have a diverse group of approximately 40 talented people, of all ages, performing on stage, and an experienced tech crew working diligently behind the scenes.”

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the inspiring story of Joseph, the favorite son of Jacob, from the Old Testament of the Bible. He never loses hope, though he suffers many trials and tribulations before his meteoric rise to become the right hand of the pharaoh of Egypt.

Green said, “My vision for this production is to take the audience into Joseph’s colorful, high-energy and uplifting world where they cannot help but smile. The show is completely sung and incorporates many different genres of music and dance. It is family friendly and concludes with a beautiful message of forgiveness and love.”

For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.pceshows.com.