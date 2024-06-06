Summer is here, and Adventure Island, Tampa’s island paradise, is the ultimate summer destination, featuring the recent debut of the all-new Castaway Falls, a new wave pool and the much-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Island Nights. Guests of all ages are invited to dive into a world of excitement and relaxation with thrilling new attractions and unforgettable evening events that promise to make this summer the best one yet.

“Summer is an exciting time at Adventure Island,” said Philip Boykin, vice president of Adventure Island. “From our thrilling attractions to our serene tropical escapes, there are plenty of opportunities to choose your own adventure this summer at Adventure Island.”

Set within a tropical paradise, Castaway Falls invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a watery world of excitement. This exhilarating attraction is the centerpiece of Adventure Island’s comprehensive revitalization, which also includes recent additions such as Shaka-Laka Shores, Rapids Racer, Wahoo Remix slides and the transformed Captain Pete’s and Hang Ten Tiki Bar. These enhancements create a refreshed atmosphere, complete with new lounging areas and cabanas, providing visitors with the ultimate tropical retreat.

Guests can splash all day and into the night with the return of Island Nights, featuring extended park hours until 8 p.m. every Friday in July. Guests can capture fun selfies with a 360-degree camera, enjoy lively parties with stilt performers and groove to the beats of dynamic DJs on select nights. This event offers thrilling entertainment and a family-friendly dance party suitable for all ages.

An Adventure Island Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy an entire year of family fun, thrilling attractions and exciting seasonal events. Categorized in easy-to-use tiers, options provide guests with unlimited, year-round admission and unbeatable benefits, including free parking, in-park discounts, monthly rewards and payments starting as low as $10.50 per month.

Located across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island is Tampa Bay’s premier water park, featuring a combination of exhilarating water slides and tropical, tranquil surroundings. Guests can dig their toes into the sand or relax in lounge chairs or a private cabana. For more information, visit https://adventureisland.com/.