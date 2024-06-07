SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is celebrating six years of being in business. To celebrate, it is hosting a party for current patients and those in the community at the Apollo Beach Recreation Center on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be all kinds of fun, such as the park’s splash pad, face painting, frozen treats, snacks, games, prizes, giveaways and a raffle with a $5 entry (proceeds will go to a local charity).

Dr. Casey Lynn stated of SmileLYNN’s six-year anniversary event, “We are looking forward to a fun Saturday in Apollo and hope as many families as possible can join us for some fun in the sun.”

With SmileLYNN’s motto of “Pediatric Dentistry, Done Differently,” Dr. Lynn believes in quality care, prevention education, running on time and not overbooking appointments. The dentistry office focuses on minimally invasive procedures as well as taking time with patients who are anxious so as to make the patients feel safe.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry also has within its office the Tampa Tongue Tie Center, which officially opened in 2020. But Dr. Lynn has been treating oral ties since SmileLYNN opened its doors in 2018.

On why he branched off into working with oral ties as well as pediatric dentistry, Dr. Lynn said, “I took an interest in the topic and began exploring more, continuing education on the subject as I finished my specialist training. While building SmileLYNN, I worked in other offices, and one of the doctors that mentored me helped me gain insight and hands-on training procedurally. Since then, I have continued to learn, invest in continuing education and expand my abilities to help patients with tethered oral tissues. It is one of my favorite things to help patients with as a specialist because it has such a dramatic effect on patients’ development and quality of life. … The research on prevalence and treatment of tongue ties has come back into mainstream and steady research is being done to help bring to light the impact of oral restrictions and help even more patients thrive through growth and development into adulthood.”

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is located at 122 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach off of N. U.S. 41. To find out more information, visit its website at www.smilelynndental.com or call its office at 813-591-3052.