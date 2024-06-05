Since 1935, an organization called American Mothers Inc. has been encouraging and highlighting mothers across the United States. This organization aims to emphasize moms, motherhood itself and community service that moms all over the United States participate in. Each year, American Mothers Inc. awards a mom in each state with the American Mother of the Year Award. This year, Dr. Cheri Jrolf won the 2024 American Mother of the Year Award for Florida.

Dr. Jrolf is a local, dedicated mother of four boys and one girl. She believes in active involvement in her children’s lives, empathy and raising her children to be well-rounded individuals. Within her professional career, she has over 28 years of clinical experience and is a renowned, board-certified physician associate. She earned her doctorate from A.T. Still University in medical sciences with a focus on education. She has developed several patient education programs geared toward encouraging healthier living within the community.

She has largely been involved in various philanthropic endeavors, such as the Special Olympics and foster care awareness. She has strongly advocated for children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, a condition that occurs when a baby is exposed to drugs in the womb and experiences withdrawal. She also has been on a medical mission to the Dominican Republic with One World Surgery and Village Medical.

Dr. Jrolf said of receiving this award, “I am humbled and incredibly grateful to receive the American Mothers 2024 award for Mother of the Year for Florida. I am an active member. My mantra is, ‘embrace the journey, cultivate gratitude and strive for growth.’ This honor is not just a recognition of my efforts but a celebration of the magical moments of motherhood that have shaped my journey. My goal for the next year is to get involved with the foster care system in our area, as the system is overwhelmed, and I have firsthand experience related to the challenges. I recently nominated a fellow physician associate for next year, Amanda Stanton.”

To find out more information about the American Mothers organization or its American Mother of the Year Award, visit its website at www.americanmothers.org.