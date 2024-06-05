The Center 4Life Learning, offered through the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, will offer a summer session. The 2024 summer session runs from Tuesday, July 9, through Friday, September 13. You must register by July 9. You can register by visiting www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning.

The Center 4Life Learning serves the entire community. As such, the 2024 summer session is open to all adults in the community. All classes are offered by highly qualified instructors.

Sue Holter, manager of the Center 4Life Learning, said, “In the past, Center 4Life Learning offered two semesters of nonaccredited adult education classes. This year, based on community interest, we will have added an abbreviated summer session.”

Holter added, “For this 2024 summer session, a number of our top instructors will be offering a variety of classes.”

Holter offered a description of what will be offered this summer, but this is not an exhaustive list: “Phil Sorrentino, of the Sun City Center Computer Club, will present ‘streaming’ as well as teach a class on the use of Android smartphones/tablets. Bonnie DeVagno will continue to teach her ever-popular sign language course. Rob Silverman will be presenting ‘Fun with Fifties Rock ‘n’ Roll.’ Rob will be playing some of the 1950s’ favorite tunes from stars like Fats Domino, Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, the Shirelles, Bobby Rydell, Wanda Jackson, Bobby Darin, Johnny Cash, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Chuck Berry. You are welcome to bring a chilled Coke or Vernors. You can sit back and enjoy.”

Holter said, “We encourage class registration by July 9. You may register on our website at www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning or you can visit us at the center office. Center 4Life Learning is located on the campus of Sun City Center United Methodist Church at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.”

The center office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. It accepts credit cards, checks and cash. If you have questions, please contact Holter at center4life@sccumc.com or call 813-634-8607.