That 1 Painter Tampa – Bradenton Brings Your Vision To Life

Locally woman owned business That 1 Painter Tampa – Bradenton is committed to providing exceptional services to homeowners and business. It specializes in delivering professional services, including interior and exterior paint, epoxy floors, cabinet refinishing, popcorn ceiling removal, stucco repair and more, that exceed expectations. Let That 1 Painter Tampa – Bradenton bring your vision to life and transform your space into something extraordinary.

Visit https://tampa-florida.that1painter.com/ or call 813-413-1684 for more details and to schedule a quote.

Executive Home Care Expands To Tampa Bay Area

Executive Home Care, a nationally recognized leader of in-home care for seniors and disabled persons, proudly announces the opening of its newest franchise, Executive Home Care of South East Tampa. The Brandon location, locally owned and operated by Jason and Claudia Mirabella, brings personalized, high-quality care services to the community, including Brandon, Valrico, Lithia, Riverview, Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Wimauma.

Services offered by Executive Home Care of South East Tampa will include personalized care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each client; 24/7 support from trained caregivers who offer round-the-clock assistance; specialized programs, including care for Alzheimer’s and dementia; and hospital-to-home transition assistance.

Visit https://executivehomecare.com/south-east-tampa/ or call 813-688-0619.

Perspire Sauna Studio Celebrates Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Perspire Sauna Studio recently celebrated its opening of its Riverview location at 11212 Sullivan St. with a ribbon-cutting from the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

The infrared studios use near, mid and far-infrared waves to heat your body from within and allow you to reap the benefits of sweating. These waves are able to deeply penetrate the skin, muscles, joints and tissues to improve blood circulation and help to detoxify the body by removing impurities at the cellular level. The suites are private, and sessions are 40 minutes long.

Visit its website at www.perspiresaunastudio.com or call 813-694-1399 for additional information.

Medicare Seminars

Medicare specialist Marcie Maisonet and Robyn Payant, president of Payant Insurance Solutions, are hosting several Medicare seminars at two locations. The Kings Point location at 1000 Kings Blvd. in Sun City Center will host seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, October 2 and 17. Payant Wealth Management, located at Payant Financial Plaza at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center, will host seminars on Tuesday and Friday, October 8 and 11. All seminars will begin at 10 a.m.

For additional information, please call 813-634-7001 or visit www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com.

HCA Partners With ECHO

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has partnered with Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) to provide clothing essentials to patients in need.

Brandon Hospital now has ECHO’s Closet located in the emergency department. It provides clothing of all sizes for men, women and children who may have had their clothing damaged in emergency care, are homeless and/or need support from the community.

“We want to take care of their health but also their overall well-being. Not only does ECHO’s Closet connect them with clothing when they are in need, but we are able to guide patients to the great resource we have in this community with ECHO,” said Dr. Sergio Martinez, emergency room physician at Brandon Hospital.

“At ECHO, we are bridging the gap between crisis and stability every day. We feel grateful that Brandon Hospital has joined our cause to give patients access to much-needed clothing,” said Annmarie Macaluso, ECHO store manager.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at one of the ECHO Thrift locations in Brandon: ECHO North at 424 W. Brandon Blvd. and ECHO South at 815 W. Bloomingdale Ave. Financial donations can be provided at https://echofl.org/give-today/.

First Baptist Church Concert

First Baptist Church of Gibsonton is hosting a concert on Saturday, September 8, at 6 p.m., featuring the groups Three Plus One Quartet and Gospel Truth.

Three Plus One Quartet is composed of three grandkids and ‘one old guy,’ Dixon Ayres. Ayres taught his grandkids Southern gospel songs in his car on the way to Sunday school. Ayres’ daughter Katherine, mother of grandkids Calvin and Patrick, added her talent on the piano, completing the group. They have sung all over Florida and beyond, and now they are all grown up.

Gospel Truth was formed by Bruce Ayres with his daughters Kelli and Ginger and Bob Tiemann, and they sing the gospel songs we love. Don’t miss this opportunity to have a beautiful harmony filled evening.

First Baptist Church of Gibsonton is located at 9912 Indiana St, Gibsonton. Call its office at 813-677-1301.