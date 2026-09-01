After years of working with clients as a master colorist and stylist, Wendi Zeke is taking her expertise beyond the salon chair with the launch of Wendi Zeke Signature Haircare, a new line of products designed with real women and their busy lifestyles in mind.

Zeke, an independent master colorist and hairstylist serving the Riverview and FishHawk/Lithia communities, has spent years listening to her clients and understanding what they need from their hair care routines. That experience inspired her to create a line that combines professional performance, affordability and convenience.

“I’m excited to announce the launch of my brand new brand,” said Zeke, “I’ve worked closely with a chemist and a manufacturer to create a healthy affordable hair care line. I designed this product with my consumers in mind. These products perform are affordable and built to multitask making my clients’ lives easier.”

The new collection reflects Zeke’s philosophy that luxury hair care should be accessible and practical. Her goal is to provide products that perform without requiring a complicated routine or luxury price tag.

The launch of Wendi Zeke Signature Haircare will be celebrated with a launch party on Thursday, September 17, at The Boulevard Supper Club, located at 15260 F i s h H aw k Blvd. in Lithia. The event will introduce the new brand and give guests an opportunity to learn more about the products and the inspiration behind the collection.

In addition to developing her own hair care line, Zeke continues to offer custom hairstyling, precision cutting and master hair coloring through Wendi Zeke Hair Designs.

With her new product line, Zeke hopes to bring the same personalized approach she has provided her salon clients for years to women’s daily hair care routines.

“Luxury looks good on you” is the tagline behind the new collection.

For more information about Wendi Zeke Signature Haircare, visit https://wendizhaircare.com/ or call 813-944-8717.