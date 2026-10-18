High 5 Inc. is hosting its annual Ice the Dice Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, November 20. This event is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year and serves as a way to positively impact the community.

“Don’t miss one of the most exciting nights of the year — come roll the dice and change lives,” High 5 Inc. posted on social media.

High 5 Inc. serves over 25,000 individuals in the Brandon area. The organization is dedicated to making a positive impact through its five pillars in progress: learn to swim, special needs education, after-school care, sports and recreation and community partnerships.

“Every dollar raised helps open doors to lifesaving swim lessons, adaptive programs that foster independence for adults with special needs, supportive places for children to learn and grow in a safe after-school space and recreational opportunities that build confidence, friendships and lifelong skills,” according to High 5 Inc.’s website.

The fundraiser will be held at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, from 7-11 p.m. The attire is ‘We’re Bringing Back the ’80s,’ encouraging participants to dress in their favorite ’80s-inspired fashion.

Throughout the night, there will be a variety of casino games, a dance floor, a silent auction, open bar, unlimited food and other entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased on High 5 Inc.’s website for $75 per person. You must be 21 or older to attend, and tickets include an open bar, unlimited food and play money.

High 5 is offering sponsorship opportunities at different tier levels, which include event tickets, open bar, unlimited food, play money and marketing specials.

For additional information about Ice the Dice Casino Night tickets or sponsorships, visit High 5 Inc.’s website at https://high5inc.org/casino-night/.