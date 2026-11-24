Beginning Monday, November 30, South Kings Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Greenbriar Drive to just south of Southview Drive for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. Crews will begin by staging equipment in the area and then implement the full road closure once equipment has been staged for active construction. The sidewalk within the work area on the east side of South Kings Avenue will also be closed.

Motorists may detour using Center Avenue, Breezeway Court, King Drive, Southview Drive and Windy Place to John Moore Road.

Hillsborough County Public Schools Transportation will temporarily relocate school bus stops as construction progresses. Hillsborough County Public Schools or individual schools will notify parents and guardians of any changes affecting their students.

Local residential access will be maintained throughout construction. If driveway access is temporarily restricted, alternative access roads will be provided for dead-end streets and cul-de-sacs where available, or a community coordinator will assist residents with alternative parking and transportation to and from their homes.

This work is expected to continue for approximately six to eight months, weather permitting. Crews will work Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Please use caution when driving, walking or biking in the area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.