For 25 years, Bob Clark Jr. has brought Tampa business and community leaders together through a weekly lunch at the Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City. On December 4, the longtime business leader will share the stories and leadership lessons behind those connections at Saint Leo University.

Clark, president of Tampa Steel Erecting Co., is the featured speaker at “Breakfast with Bob Clark Jr.: The CEO Breakfast Series,” scheduled for 8 a.m. on Friday, December 4, at the Saint Leo University Wellness Center, located at 12338 Priory Circle in St. Leo.

Clark will discuss nearly 65 years of experience in his family’s business, sharing insights on leadership, building lasting relationships and strengthening communities through meaningful connections.

The event is open to Saint Leo students, faculty, staff, alumni and the general public. Registration is free but required and available online at https://form.jotform.com/262932628653061.

“Bob Clark represents the kind of leadership we want our students to see up close: someone who has spent a lifetime building not just a company but a community,” said Saint Leo University President Dr. Jim Burkee.

Founded in 1945, Tampa Steel Erecting Co. is Florida’s oldest surviving structural steel fabricator. Under Clark’s leadership, the company has contributed to notable projects, including EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth, SeaWorld’s Shamu Stadium, The Florida Aquarium, the 40-story Tampa City Center and Tampa International Airport’s Airside F.

Clark is also known for creating connections through his weekly Table 100 lunch at the Columbia Restaurant. Since moving the gathering to the restaurant in November 2001, he has carefully arranged seating to bring together people from different industries, organizations and backgrounds, creating opportunities for professional relationships and collaboration.

Beyond his business leadership, Clark serves on the boards of the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Visit Tampa Bay, Floridians for Better Transportation and the Florida Transportation Builders Association. He has also served as executive director of the Miss Tampa Pageant for more than 30 years.

Saint Leo University, founded in 1889, is Florida’s oldest Catholic university and serves students through its campus, online programs and education centers nationwide.