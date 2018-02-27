On January 28, Next Level Church (NLC) FishHawk busted at the seams as it welcomed 415 attendees to its official launch on Browning Road.

The FishHawk location is NLC’s tenth church plant. Founded in 2008, NLC originates from New Hampshire and is led by its founding Pastor Joshua Gagnon. The church exists to connect others with Jesus by being “a loving, relevant, and life-giving church.”

For the past three years, NLC has been among the top 10 fastest-growing churches in America. Its mission is to open new locations and reach as many people as possible with the hope and love found in Jesus Christ.

“I always had a desire to launch a location in Florida,” said Bobby Brown, the location pastor of NLC FishHawk. “The timing was right to launch in Florida. We drove down and discovered how under-churched this area was and determined that we would not be competing with other churches but offering something different.“

With less than a year in the area, Pastor Brown formed his leadership team, renovated a building and inaugurated NLC FishHawk. The nondenominational church holds experiences on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with an NLC Kids program for ages six weeks to sixth grade during both experience times.

On Wednesday evenings, the student ministry meets from 6-8 p.m. hosting grades 6-12. NLC men’s and women’s groups convene throughout the week at the church and in local homes.

“I get emotional that God entrusted us with 415 people,” commented Pastor Brown. “The vast majority of people that attended had not been attending anywhere. They came in, felt loved and were welcomed just as they were with no strings attached.“

On Easter, NLC FishHawk will hold two Easter Experiences at Newsome High School at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Afterward, NLC has planned a Helicopter Egg Drop. Further detail can be found at 2018eggdrop.com.

For more information, visit NLCFishHawk.com or contact Pastor Brown at Bobby.Brown@NLC.tv or 740-225-3095. NLC FishHawk is located at 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia.