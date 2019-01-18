From families looking for that perfect picture to individuals looking for professional portraits, Mo Ogilvie with Mo2vated Photography can capture the true essence of how you want to be seen. “I’ve had a camera in my hand since I was seven. I’ve always had a passion for photography,” Ogilvie explains, and the images she captures are evidence of her experience and eye for what looks amazing.

Looking for professional headshots for yourself or your office? Ogilvie understands that headshots are often the first impressions potential clients and customers have when perusing a website or picking up a business card. She can come to your location with a variety of customizable backdrops to capture the faces of your business. Special pricing for groups of four or more is available.

Additionally, Ogilvie specializes in family portraits, beach portraits, weddings, large meetings/events and pet photo shoots. Check out the numerous sample galleries on her website for ideas. She is also experienced in green screen technology where you can let your imagination explore fun ideas for everything from silly family photos to personalized invites to unique gifts.

Other gift ideas Mo2vated Photography offers includes creating videos of pictures set to music, personalized images for mugs/sports bottles and custom made shirts/caps. If you can imagine it, Mo2vated Photography can work with you to make it a reality. Gift certificates are also available going into the new year with Valentine’s Day fast approaching.

For more information or to book a session, visit Mo2vated Photography online at http://www.mo2vatedphotography.com/ or call/text 941-716-3828. Ogilvie can also be reached at Mo2vatedMedia@gmail.com.