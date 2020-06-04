While most businesses shut down during the month of April due to COVID-19, Bikes For Christ continued to be out in the field helping those in need.

“Actually, very few of the organizations that we work with shut their doors, as the need for services only increased during this time,” said Bikes For Christ President and Founder Pat Simmons.

Simmons founded Bikes For Christ in 2016 with the goal of helping those in need while also sharing the love of God.

The organization now provides transportation across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco Counties with the mission of one day being nationwide.

In mid-May, Bikes For Christ worked with Deputy Footman of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Ruskin to help a special lady.

“Deputy Footman has been working with Shelia, who is homeless, living in a camp and also suffers from cerebral palsy,” said Simmons. “Because of her condition, she cannot ride a regular bike, so we were able to provide her with a three-wheeler. While presenting her with the bike, I was also able to tell her about the lights we get from Florida Department of Transportation and provide her with a copy of the Gospel of John furnished by The Pocket Testament League. We pray that these gifts help her not only get on the road to success but also lead down a road to an eternal kingdom.”

Simmons believes that he shows God’s love through providing bicycles for those in need and hopes that he is able to lead them to a life in His eternal kingdom.

“We appreciate all the support we get from the community and it is needed now more than ever, with many suffering severe financial loss and now needing good, reliable transportation to get around,” he explained.

To learn more about Bikes For Christ and how you can help, visit www.Bikes4Christ.com. Simmons can be reached at 533-9177 or admin@Bikes4Christ.com.