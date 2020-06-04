By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Matthew 8:1-4, Amplified Bible (AMP)

Jesus Cleanses A Leper; The Centurion’s Faith

1 When Jesus came down from the mountain, large crowds followed Him. 2 A leper came to Him and bowed down before Him, saying, “Lord, if You are willing, You are able to make me clean (well).” 3 Jesus reached out His hand and touched him, saying, “I am willing; be cleansed.” Immediately his leprosy was cleansed. 4 And Jesus said to him, “See that you tell no one [about this]; but go, show yourself to the priest [for inspection] and present the offering that Moses commanded, as a testimony (evidence) to them [of your healing].”

In this story, a leper comes to Jesus the miracle worker in need of a miracle. At this time in the Bible, leprosy was an incurable disease that destined you to a life of isolation, pain, suffering and ridicule. So, the leper approached Jesus with the request.

Notice how he addresses Jesus as Lord. The word ‘Lord’ and falling to his knees signifies worship. He then let Jesus know that he knows that He has the power to heal. With this, the leper displays his faith in Jesus.

It is believed that this was the first leper healed by Jesus. It’s incredible to see Jesus reach out His hand to the untouchable. I can’t imagine how this leper must have felt to have someone touch him, for lepers were untouchable.

Not to mention the touch being from Jesus. We don’t know the last time this leper had a touch from another person, but imagine your first touch coming from Jesus.

Jesus has just broken the rules for those who had a transmittable sickness and disease. It’s a wonderful thing to serve a God that thinks the best of us while looking at the worst of us.

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 169.