John Schifino grew up in a large, tight-knit family in Seffner. His father, an attorney, gave him advice to be humble, compassionate and to practice law with integrity. Schifino has lived by this advice. Schifino is running to become a circuit court judge in Group 9 and would like your vote on Tuesday, August 18.

Schifino has been a zealous advocate for his clients. He handles both trial and appellate cases involving business litigation, labor and employment law and environmental law. He has been the lead counsel in numerous cases and is a certified state court mediator. Now, after 25 years of practicing law, Schifino believes it is time to live his dream of serving Hillsborough County residents as a circuit court judge.

“I believe the lessons I have learned from my parents, and the way I have practiced law for 25 years, will make me a judge who is prepared, balanced and honest. I will always serve with integrity, humility and compassion. I will treat all who come before me fairly and equally no matter who you know or where you come from,” said Schifino.

Schifino has earned a reputation as a lawyer who practices professionally with civility and can grasp complex issues. He has been awarded several professionalism awards, including the Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers Professionalism Award in 2017 and the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Professionalism Award in 2019. He has been selected by his peers into the Super Lawyer Top 100 in Florida and Top 50 in the Tampa Bay 2019.

“The court is a sacred institution. I admire it and will be humbled to be a part of it,” said Schifino. “I am running for circuit court judge because I have the experience and understanding to run an efficient and honorable courtroom. For almost 25 years, I have represented clients on both sides of the courtroom and understand the lasting impact the court’s decision [has on] individuals and families,” explained Schifino.

Schifino is a member of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce. He is married to Sara and they have two children, Jack and Eleanor. He has coached his children in various sports. He fondly recalls playing in the South Brandon Little League.

For more information, please visit www.schifinoforjudge.com.