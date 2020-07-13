Attorney Greg Green has dedicated his life to serving the people of Hillsborough County.

Green was born, raised and educated here in Hillsborough County. He grew up in a community service-oriented family who taught him that serving his community is the highest honor that an individual can achieve.

Green’s love for this community came early in life. He attended Chamberlain High School, where he worked hard as a student-athlete and was a basketball standout. There, he learned the value of teamwork, preparation and fairness, providing him with important principles that guide him in the courtroom today.

Green’s service to Hillsborough County continues through his professional and personal involvement in the community. He is honored to have served in our county as a prosecutor and assistant attorney general, where he worked tirelessly to ensure justice in our courts every day. He is also a business owner and founding partner of Green Law, P.A.

Outside of his profession, Green also serves the community and our youth as a high school girls flag football coach at Robinson High School and mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Seven generations of his family have called Hillsborough County home. In fact, Green fondly refers to Hillsborough as his “forever home.” Green is married and has two young daughters born and raised right here in Hillsborough County.

Green believes our legal system should serve as the foundation that protects and guarantees our rights and freedoms. Green chose to run for three reasons: (1) to ensure all litigants who appear in court enjoy equal access and receive fair treatment under the law, (2) to continue the family tradition of public service and (3) to continue serving as a real and tangible role model for his children.

Green will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is dispensed fairly and impartially. Green has real experience, proven leadership and the right temperament to serve as your next circuit court judge of Group 31.

For more information, visit VoteGregGreen@gmail.com.