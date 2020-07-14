Nancy Millan, a 30-plus-year veteran of the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is running to become the tax collector. Millan, a Democrat, will be on the ballot on Tuesday, August 18 and would ask for your vote.

Millan started as an entry-level clerk over 30 years ago. She worked diligently and is now a member of the senior staff as the director of community relations.

Millan said, “I know this department and this department knows me. I require no on-the-job training because I have done this work for over 30 years, and as Hillsborough County’s next tax collector, I am ready to lead this office on day one.”

“As a senior leader in the organization, I have been a part of modernizing and transforming the way we provide service to our customers. Our hard work to remake the organization resulted in the Tax Collector’s Office becoming an award-winning organization that is a role model for government agencies in Hillsborough County and throughout the state of Florida,” added Millan.

Millan is a certified Florida collector assistant and has worked with the city, county and state agencies. She is well prepared to take on the responsibility of becoming the next Hillsborough tax collector.

The Tax Collector’s Office is the funding engine powering virtually all local government and collecting and distributing revenue for many other public entities, including school boards, ports and mass transit systems. The Hillsborough Tax Collector’s Office generates over $2 billion dollars annually and handles over one million motor vehicle, vessel and mobile home transactions.

Millan said, “I am proud of our initiative to establish self-service kiosks at several participating Publix locations in the greater Brandon area. Self-service kiosk is one way of making the Tax Collector’s Office more accessible to our residents.”

Millan added, “The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office also opened a Brandon area branch that includes a road-testing range and is an important asset to the community.”

“When I am elected, I will hit the ground running. My vision is to build upon the success of my predecessor to ensure our office becomes a more accessible and more efficient, thus remaking the gold standard in government and customer service,” said Millan.

For more information, please visit https://www.votenancymillan.com.