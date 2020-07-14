Kelly Ayers is a candidate for Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge (Group 9). She will be on the ballot on Tuesday, August 18 and would like your vote.

Ayers is a second-generation Tampa native. Her dad, Steve Ayers, served as a firefighter and later owned Ayers-Sierra Insurance.

She has practiced for 26 years and owns three law firms. Despite the high demands of her job, she has always put family first. Now that her youngest child is off to college, Ayers believes this is an ideal time to give back to the community by serving as a circuit court judge.

Ayers will bring a unique perspective to the bench.

“I am a people person. I want to be accessible and approachable. I will always strive to work towards a resolution. I want to do things the simple way. I will always ask what can we agree upon. If the parties agree on issues, then we can work towards a solution. This is what I want to bring to the bench if you vote for me for Hillsborough circuit court judge,” said Ayers.

Ayers has extensive experience in civil and criminal litigation as well as in family law and dependency cases. She has the legal experience necessary to make her an effective yet compassionate judge.

“If you come before me, regardless of the case, I will make sure that the court experience is fair and honest,” said Ayers.

“I am most proud of the expertise I have gained over the years. This has allowed people to have a great attorney represent them regardless of their income. It always warms my heart when I can do right by my clients, especially children,” said Ayers.

“When my clients are happy, I am happy. I want everyone who comes before me to feel that way when they leave my courtroom. I want to be people’s judge,” added Ayers.

Ayers is active in several community service organizations. She has volunteered with Bay Area Legal Service, works with high school interns and sponsors Buddy Baseball.

She is married to Attorney Dan Crowe, a retired Air Force Senior Master First Sergeant. Ayers has three grown children, Mitchell, Kaelee and Carson.

For more information, please visit www.kellyayersforjudge.com.