Scott Hottenstein, known as ‘Mr. H’ by his students, is a candidate for Florida House District 57. He is passionate about serving the public by advocating for the health, education and safety of his community.

Hottenstein takes pride in his original 24-year career in the United States Navy, which began when he was 17 years old, and in his second career as a Hillsborough County Public Schools civics teacher. He has literally been in public service his entire adult life.

A 1992 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and 2019 Hillsborough County Teacher of the Year finalist, he seeks to translate the values he learned during both careers into much-needed legislative change.

Hottenstein retired from the Navy in 2012 after numerous deployments and leadership positions, with a highlight of leading 450 sailors in a combat zone and bringing them all home safely. Now, he has set his sights on serving in a new way: by representing his community in the Florida legislature. Hottenstein has received endorsements from multiple national organizations, such as VoteVets PAC.

“I am honored to support your campaign to serve your fellow citizens of the 57th District in the Florida State House of Representatives. We at VoteVets are always so proud to see veterans like you committed to continuing their service after the uniform,” wrote Jon Soltz, Iraq War veteran and chairman of VoteVets PAC, regarding Hottenstein’s campaign. “In these turbulent political times, our veterans, communities and country need leaders like you who will continue to serve the nation and put the country first.”

Alongside his endorsement from VoteVets PAC, he has also received an endorsement from the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country. A strong proponent of gun sense legislation, Hottenstein vows to make gun safety a priority and has already shown his dedication to ensuring the community’s safety through his time spent volunteering.

As a trained volunteer, Hottenstein has led several Be SMART presentations throughout the community. The program focuses on the open discussion of gun safety hazards, the proper securing of firearms and gun suicide and accident prevention. In the wake of recent firearm tragedies, the community is in dire need of a representative who is committed to enacting change that will keep the district safe.

Hottenstein understands the importance of putting his country and community first. After an outstanding military career and passionately educating the community’s youth, he seeks to serve a third time.

Vote for Scott Hottenstein for Florida House District 57.