Bob ‘Coach’ Henriquez is running for re-election as Hillsborough County property appraiser in the general election on Tuesday, November 3. When Henriquez was elected to the position in 2013, his mantra was to “Rethink, Reinvent and Reinvigorate.” This required a detailed look at how his office performs all of its statutory duties and responsibilities.

Henriquez has done this and has completed multiple tasks, including adding internationally recognized appraisal staff to his senior staff. He completed an overhaul of the office’s website to ensure greater transparency of real estate and tangible property data. He reduced the cost of property assessment by implementing software that utilizes aerial images. He reviewed all business processes to achieve the most cost efficient and responsible practices.

This process of rethinking how his office operates is a never-ending one. Through new technologies and practices, Henriquez wants to continue in his role as Hillsborough County property appraiser in order to better serve the taxpayers of Hillsborough County.

“We have achieved so much since I first took office, but there is still so much more we can do for the people of this county,” said Henriquez.

“New technologies and new ideas are always being introduced and we should never rest on what we have achieved so far. We should strive to be more efficient, improve on what we do, how we do it and, at the end of the day, always keep our focus on what is best for our customers,” added Henriquez.

Henriquez brings years of experience to the job of property appraiser. He served in the Florida State Legislature as a state representative for four terms. He currently serves as secretary of the Florida Association of Constitutional Officers and is secretary of the Property Appraisers’ Association of Florida.

Moreover, his work with the Hillsborough Planning Commission has given him a unique insight on the needs of residents who live in unincorporated and rural areas of Hillsborough County.

“As a result of that experience, and what I have learned since, I know how to fairly and equitably apply property valuation to those areas,” explained Henriquez.

Interwoven within his public service is his tireless work to help mold the lives of young men as a football coach. He served as Tampa Catholic’s head football coach from 1990 to 1999 and again from 2005 to 2012.

Henriquez is married to Carrie and they have one son and two daughters.

For more information, please visit www.vote4coach.com.