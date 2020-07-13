Daniel A. Alvarez Sr. is a first-generation American born and raised in Florida. Known to his friends and clients as Danny, he is a lawyer, community leader, veteran, small business owner and currently serves as a member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Alvarez is running for circuit court judge in Group 30.

“This is not about a title. It is about serving and making a difference,” said Alvarez. “I am committed to the law above anything else and to the fair and impartial treatment of all no matter their background or where they come from.”

After graduating college, he was commissioned as an infantry officer in the United States Army. During his time in the military, Alvarez was deployed to South Korea and later assigned to various leadership positions within the United States Army Airborne School. He understands the importance of honor and integrity.

In May 2011, Alvarez formed the Alvarez Legal Group to help individuals whose voices are often drowned out in the legal system. While the firm specialized in business law, litigation and personal injury, a strong focus remains on bankruptcy, estate planning and entertainment law. At the same time, he spent almost nine years as a business law professor at the University of Tampa. He created an accounting company to help disabled veterans and has a rare distinction of being a three-time Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Heroes at Work honoree. While he has enjoyed practicing law, his calling to service is what has led him to this election.

“My family escaped government persecution from a system that failed to honor the basic tenets of justice and faithfulness to the law,” Alvarez said. “I am dedicated to being impartial, decisive, fair and just. For me, there is no other way.”

In 2015, Alvarez was named the Hispanic Man of the Year by Tampa Hispanic Heritage, Inc. and the Al Gallon Ministries Community Service Person of the Year, which was chosen by a panel of 200 leaders in the African-American community.

Alvarez has served the Hillsborough County Commission on the Hillsborough Children’s Services Advisory Board, was appointed by the governor of Florida to sit on the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority and was elected secretary of the board, where he continues to serve.

He was also the president of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Hispanic Advisory Board, is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a perpetual member of several Masonic organizations in the Tampa area and was a member of La Casa Cuba de Tampa. In 2014, Commissioner Sandy Murman named him to the Hillsborough County Charter Review Board.

His proudest accomplishment is being a father. He has four children, Tony, Emery, Lincoln and Elle. They all enjoy getting to be a part of this special season of his life.

“I’m ready to serve. I believe that I can be a voice for our community and I humbly ask for your vote this election,” said Alvarez.