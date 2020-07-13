Helene Daniel has practiced law in Florida for over 33 years. A longtime resident of Hillsborough County, Helene Daniel is running for Circuit Court Judge Group 30.

She has been rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell®, its highest rating for legal abilities and ethics. This is a significant achievement as it is based on peer review.

“My campaign values are experience, integrity and fairness,” said Helene Daniel who has extensive courtroom experience, having tried cases in both civil and criminal law.

As a lawyer, she has represented clients from every walk of life, including pro bono clients.

“Pro bono work is an important part of my community service and I enjoy representing clients in and out of court. I believe it is essential, as a trial lawyer, to help those in need of legal assistance and represent them for free,” she said.

After 33 years as a lawyer, Helene Daniel understands the practice of law is about people and compassion. The majority of her legal experience has been in Circuit Civil Court, handling cases in areas of nursing homes, medical malpractice, personal injury, insurance law, healthcare law and commercial litigation.

“I have the experience and competence to be an effective Circuit Court Judge,” said Helene Daniel. “Circuit court is our highest trial court and it is a serious job that comes with considerable responsibility.” Her distinguished legal career makes her eminently qualified to serve as Circuit Court Judge.

Helene Daniel has been certified by the Florida Supreme Court as a Circuit-Civil Mediator since 2001. The mediation process is an excellent way to prepare for judicial service.

“It’s the best feeling when I assist parties settle their cases, give them closure and spare them from protracted and costly litigation,” said Helene Daniel. “It takes real courtroom experience to help people decide when to settle and when to go to trial.”

Family and community are important to Helene Daniel. She is a past president of the Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers. Over the years, she has been an active volunteer in the community with Habitat for Humanity, Paint Your Heart Out, Great American Teach and many more. She has also mentored high school, college and law school students. A longtime resident of Valrico, she is a member of Nativity Catholic Church.

She has been married to her husband, Bill, for 32 years and they have two children, Veronica and Will, who both graduated from Newsome High School and attended the University of Florida. They love dogs and have three Labradors.

“My proven trial experience and integrity will ensure I am a fair and impartial judge,” she said. “I will treat everyone in the courtroom with dignity and respect. I humbly ask for your vote on August 18.”

For more information, please visit www.HeleneDaniel4Judge.com.