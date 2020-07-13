Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 13, 2020.

Since July 10 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (145 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 138 new cases, Ruskin having 100 new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having 64 new cases, Dover having 36 new cases, Seffner having 31 new cases, Gibsonton having 26 new cases, Apollo Beach having 22 new cases, and Sun City Center and Lithia each having 20 new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, July 10: 1,050 cases

Riverview, July 13: 1,188↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, July 10: 1,186 cases

Brandon, July 13: 1,331↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, July 10: 441 cases

Ruskin, July 13: 541↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, July 10: 389 cases

Wimauma, July 13: 453↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, July 10: 445 cases

Valrico, July 13: 509↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, July 10: 119 cases

Sun City Center, July 13: 139↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, July 10: 143 cases

Apollo Beach, July 13: 165↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, July 10: 292 cases

Seffner, July 13: 323↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, July 10: 170 cases

Gibsonton, July 13: 196↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, July 10: 129 cases

Lithia, July 13: 149↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, July 10: 199 cases

Dover, July 13: 235↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

July 10: 4,542

July 13: 5,208

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

July 10: 17,562

July 13: 19,723

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

July 10: 240,710

July 13: 278,667

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

July 10: 186

July 13: 188

Total deaths of Florida residents:

July 10: 4,102

July 13: 4,277

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

July 10: 157,409

July 13: 169,045

Positive tests:

July 10: 17,662

July 13: 19,828

Negative tests:

July 10: 139,609

July 13: 149,017

Inconclusive tests:

July 10: 138

July 13: 200

Awaiting testing:

July 10: 150

July 13: 151

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

July 10: 2,423,992

July 13: 2,642,613

Positive tests:

July 10: 244,151

July 13: 282,435

Negative tests:

July 10: 2,177,476

July 13: 2,357,139

Inconclusive tests:

July 10: 2,365

July 13: 3,039

Awaiting testing:

July 10: 1,911

July 13: 1,995

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics