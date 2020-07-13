Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on July 13, 2020.
Since July 10 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (145 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 138 new cases, Ruskin having 100 new cases, Wimauma and Valrico each having 64 new cases, Dover having 36 new cases, Seffner having 31 new cases, Gibsonton having 26 new cases, Apollo Beach having 22 new cases, and Sun City Center and Lithia each having 20 new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, July 10: 1,050 cases
Riverview, July 13: 1,188↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, July 10: 1,186 cases
Brandon, July 13: 1,331↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, July 10: 441 cases
Ruskin, July 13: 541↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, July 10: 389 cases
Wimauma, July 13: 453↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, July 10: 445 cases
Valrico, July 13: 509↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, July 10: 119 cases
Sun City Center, July 13: 139↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, July 10: 143 cases
Apollo Beach, July 13: 165↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, July 10: 292 cases
Seffner, July 13: 323↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, July 10: 170 cases
Gibsonton, July 13: 196↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, July 10: 129 cases
Lithia, July 13: 149↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, July 10: 199 cases
Dover, July 13: 235↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
July 10: 4,542
July 13: 5,208
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
July 10: 17,562
July 13: 19,723
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
July 10: 240,710
July 13: 278,667
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
July 10: 186
July 13: 188
Total deaths of Florida residents:
July 10: 4,102
July 13: 4,277
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
July 10: 157,409
July 13: 169,045
Positive tests:
July 10: 17,662
July 13: 19,828
Negative tests:
July 10: 139,609
July 13: 149,017
Inconclusive tests:
July 10: 138
July 13: 200
Awaiting testing:
July 10: 150
July 13: 151
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
July 10: 2,423,992
July 13: 2,642,613
Positive tests:
July 10: 244,151
July 13: 282,435
Negative tests:
July 10: 2,177,476
July 13: 2,357,139
Inconclusive tests:
July 10: 2,365
July 13: 3,039
Awaiting testing:
July 10: 1,911
July 13: 1,995
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics