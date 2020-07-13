Monique Scott is a former law enforcement officer, teacher, prosecutor, first generation American and Tampa native looking to share her experience as a Hillsborough County judge. Scott received her bachelor’s degree at the University of South Florida and upon graduation moved to Washington D.C., where she interned with the Public Defender’s Service. Upon returning to Tampa, Scott was recruited by the Tampa Police Department as a sworn officer.

Scott’s career was cut short due to her medical disability, epilepsy. She then began a career in teaching while attending Stetson Law School within the part-time program. She had the honor of interning with Judge Gregory Holder and completing two Certified Legal Internships in both the Hillsborough and Polk County State Attorney’s Offices.

After graduating from law school, Scott began a career as a prosecutor with the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office. She successfully litigated numerous jury trials, non-jury trials, depositions and argued countless motions. During her tenure at the State Attorney’s Office, she practiced in a variety of divisions: the County Criminal Trial Division, Domestic Violence Trial Division, Violation of Probation Division, Drug Division, Criminal Felony Division and Economic Crimes Unit.

The versatility in Scott’s tenure as a prosecutor is exemplified by her experience in prosecuting a variety of criminal cases, including DUIs, traffic, misdemeanor offenses, family/domestic violence offenses, white collar crimes, drug trafficking, firearm charges, violent felony offenses and punishable-by-life felonies.

Scott is married to Justin Scott, also a Tampa native, and they have one son who currently attends Jesuit High School as well as two dogs.

Scott is active both within the legal community and the Hillsborough County community at large. She is a member and serves as a committee chair for the Florida Association of Women Lawyers, Hillsborough County Bar Association, Florida Bar, Criminal Law Inn of Court and Hispanic Professional Women’s Association and currently serves on four boards: the Sheriff’s Hispanic Advisory Council, Hillsborough Association of Women Lawyers, Tampa Hispanic Bar Association and Epilepsy Services Foundation.

Combined, the diverse knowledge, experiences and community service have provided a unique perspective of the legal system and transformed Scott into a zealous resourceful advocator whose presence commands the courtroom.

To learn more, find Monique Scott For Judge on Facebook or visit www.Scott4Judge.com.