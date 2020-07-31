By Brad Stager

Scheduled collection of recyclable waste has returned on a reduced basis for South Hillsborough County residents whose service is provided by Waste Connections. The Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management Division has announced that residential recyclable waste will be picked up every other week on a temporary basis.

Weekly recycled waste pickup was temporarily disrupted in late June because several drivers for Waste Connections were unable to work due to COVID-19. The collecting of recyclables is now occurring every other week to provide a reliable level of scheduled service.

It reduces the level of recycled solid waste service from the regular schedule of weekly pickups that existed prior to the shortage of drivers. The reduction in recyclable collection service helps make it possible for Waste Connections to maintain twice-weekly pickup of regular trash.

A web-based search tool is available, which affected residents can use to determine their scheduled pickup days by entering their address. It can be accessed by visiting HCFLGov.net/WasteConnectionsRecycling.

According to Hillsborough County officials, the reduced level of service is temporary and weekly collection of recyclable waste will resume when Waste Connections has a sufficient staffing of drivers.

Kimberly Byer directs the Solid Waste Division for Hillsborough County. She says the county understands how important collecting recyclables is to residents and it is a priority as the county and Waste Connections deal with the unpredictable impact that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the solid waste collections workforce.

“We’re not sure how long every-other-week recycling will be in place because it’s such a fluid situation. Right now it seems to be pretty stable,” said Byer. She added that maintaining twice-weekly garbage collection for residents is the top priority for the county and Waste Connections.

If a scheduled recycling or regular garbage pickup is missed, you can report it by calling 272-5680.

Another option for residents who want to dispose of their recyclables is the county’s Community Collection Center, located at 13000 US 41 in Gibsonton. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.