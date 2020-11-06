If your family is looking for a unique way to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds from Thursday, November 26 to Sunday, December 27.

The Dover location is hosting The Wonderland of Lights & Santa’s Village for the fifth year in a row.

According to Marketing Spokesperson Jillian Kaplan, the event is the Tampa area’s premier holiday-themed experience, offering an entirely no-contact option for those who choose to stay in their cars.

“Every week, Monday through Wednesday, guests are routed through over a mile of spectacular lights and holiday displays all from the safety of their vehicles,” said Kaplan. “Each Thursday through Sunday, along with the light show, enjoy the fun and entertainment of Santa’s Village, including an appearance by Santa himself and a variety of enjoyable, family-friendly events.”

Throughout the month, additional experiences will be added, including Rulito’s Musical Comedy Extravaganza on opening night, November 26, and Nerdy Noah’s Comedy Show from Thursday-Sunday, December 10-13.

There will also be special nights dedicated to nonprofits, like a food drive for United Food Bank of Plant City on Thursday, December 3—wherein, with a minimum contribution of 10 nonperishable food items, donors will receive $5 off a one-time drive-through experience—and on Thursday, December 10—in which donors will receive $5 off for a minimum contribution of a 10-pound unopened bag of dog or cat food.

Kaplan wants attendees to feel safe and healthy during the experience.

“We are following all the mandates set by the state/county and the CDC,” she explained. “Guests that go through the drive-through tour only, who buy their tickets online, have a completely no-contact experience. We will have hand sanitizing stations, social distancing reminders/signage and recommend masks at all times during their visit at Santa’s Village.”

Visit www.thewonderlandoflights.com for event details, attractions, pricing, discount opportunities, and COVID-19 safety information. The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located just east of Brandon at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.