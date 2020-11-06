If you have food lovers on your holiday list, look no further than Brandon’s own Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium for answers to all your needs.

Locally owned and operated by Chef Dave West, Rolling Pin has something to offer everyone with gifts, camps, classes and room to hold unique, private holiday get-togethers.

“We are stocked with 10,000-plus gifts for foodies and grillers with a huge range of kitchen and grilling tools,” said West.

Rolling Pin is also Brandon’s Platinum Dealer for Big Green Eggs and stocks Ooni pizza ovens, Green Mountain grills and Nora Fleming collectables.

For aspiring chefs or those who just love to eat, Rolling Pin also offers gift certificates for camps and classes throughout the year, not just during the busy holiday season.

“We have hands-on and demonstration-style cooking classes that are holiday-driven but also feature steakhouse themes and couples’ cooking, just to name a few,” said West.

Camps over winter break include a variety of specials for kids and tweens, and Santa is even stopping in for special breakfast and lunch events.

If you are looking for a place to host a private holiday event, act fast, because Rolling Pin’s calendar is filling up. The location can cater to small to medium-sized groups (10-36 people) with many party options.

“What makes us special is that we are locally owned and operated and have been serving Brandon for more than 25 years,” said West. “We have a knowledgeable staff and products that guests can touch before buying. Our classes and events also allow customers to use products themselves as well as see them in action.”

Rolling Pin is open seven days a week with extended hours in the 12 days prior to Christmas. It is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon and can be reached at 653-2418. Email West at dwest@rollingpinoline.com.

To learn more or see the calendar of classes and events, visit www.rollingpinonline.com.