Tree Lighting And Movie In Downtown Tampa

Welcome to the holidays! Get into the holiday spirit as residents kick off the season with the lighting of Tampa’s official tree in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 4, with Tampa’s own Christmas band, Late Night Brass, who are sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Tampa’s mayor will lead the countdown to the Tree Lighting at approximately 7:20 p.m.

Immediately following the Tree Lighting will be a holiday movie in the park.

Admission is free. Blankets, low back chairs, coolers and dogs on leashes are welcome. Concessions available on-site.

Visit Friends of Tampa Recreation, Inc. on Facebook for more information. Want to be a sponsor? Contact Kitty Lyons, executive director of Friends of Tampa Recreation, by calling 966-5505 or emailing info@friendsoftamparec.org.

Give Kids The World Village Launches Sparkling New Holiday Tradition With Night Of A Million Lights

For the first time ever, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee will host a holiday celebration under the stars—offering the public a rare glimpse into the whimsical nonprofit resort that fulfills the wishes of critically ill children from around the world.

From Friday, November 13, through Sunday, January 3, 2021, visitors can experience the childlike wonder of the Village during Night of a Million Lights, a walk-through, fully immersive, holiday light spectacular.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/lights, enabling guests to stroll among the brilliant lights and take part in a variety of fun and festive family activities in a safe, socially distant manner. Admission includes complimentary ice cream and hot cocoa, as well as unlimited access to the Village’s wheelchair-accessible rides and attractions.

The event will run from 5-10 p.m. daily, with staggered entry times to prevent crowding. Mask-wearing will also be required for all guests.

Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World Village’s mission to provide wish vacations for critically ill children and their families. The Village is located at 210 S. Bass Rd. in Kissimmee. To learn more, visit www.gktw.org.

Walk Through Winthrop Scheduled For December 4

Mark your calendars! Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview will host its annual holiday kickoff event, ‘Walk Through Winthrop,’ on Friday, December 4, starting around 7 p.m. The event will be in multiple destinations with entertainment, tree lighting and a family-friendly movie.

Winthrop Town Centre is located at Winthrop Town Centre Ave. in Riverview. To learn more about Winthrop, visit www.winthropusa.com.

Local Christmas Toy Train Show And Sale

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds will host a Christmas Toy Train Show and Sale next month to get residents into the holiday spirit.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 12 and vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for children to enjoy.

The show is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is $5 adults and kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards are accepted.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Gaylord Palms Adds More To Annual Christmas Celebration

Gaylord Palms is well-known for its annual Christmas celebration and this year the line up includes a new marquee pop-up experience, ‘I Love Christmas Movies™.’ The Christmas event at Gaylord Palms runs from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Another brand-new experience this year is the Snow Factory, which will transport guests to a winter wonderland filled with icy snow fun. In this mechanized snowy play space, families will enjoy multiple attractions, including Snow Flow Mountain, where they can slide through factory conveyor belts that have been frozen solid and ride tubes down a thrilling plummet slide or hilly ice coaster.

All events are designed with social distancing measures at the forefront.

With 4.5 acres of airy indoor atriums decorated with millions of twinkling holiday lights, a towering Christmas tree in the St. Augustine atrium and thousands of shimmering ornaments, visitors can look forward to even more festive experiences, including live performances on the St. Augustine Stage like the dazzling Cirque Dreams Unwrapped, featuring stunning feats of showmanship performed onstage and in the air.

Due to limited capacity in accordance with Marriott’s ‘Commitment to Clean’ program, advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events. Tickets can be purchased at ChristmasAtGaylordPalms.com and ILoveChristmasMoviesExperience.com.

Tampa Tradition Riverwalk Lighted Boat Parade

The Downtown Tampa Lighted Boat Parade will take place on Saturday, December 19 through the Riverwalk area. Vessels must register online in advance. To register and for more information, visit www.thetampariverwalk.com.

Henry B. Plant Museum Hosts Victorian Christmas Stroll

Tampa’s Henry B. Plant Museum is hosting a Victorian Christmas Stroll daily from Saturday, November 21 to Wednesday, December 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will allow visitors to experience the extravagance and grandeur of the former 1891 hotel.

During the Victorian Christmas Stroll, visitors will explore the museum transformed by Christmas trees ranging in height from a few inches to more than 14 feet, 40,000 lights and hundreds of feet of garland. Decorations include vintage fashions, antique toys, locally sourced items and fanciful ornaments.

Guests can enjoy live music on weekends from 1-3 p.m.

The Museum Store offers a treasure trove of unique gifts, including elegant jewelry, artwork and beautiful holiday accessories so you can enjoy shopping in a unique Victorian atmosphere. The Museum Store is open from 10 a.m -5 p.m. daily. To learn more, visit www.plantmuseum.com.

Busch Gardens Plans Christmas Town

Plans are underway for one of Tampa’s favorite holiday events, Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. The event, which includes fun, festive activities for the whole family, will be part of park admission from Saturday, November 21 to Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Additional details will be made available online at BuschGardens.com so guests can start planning visits soon.