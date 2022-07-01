Dr. Belinda Noah, a former law editor, adjunct law professor, legal television show host, international lawyer and native Floridian, is looking to provide ‘justice for you’ as Hillsborough County Circuit Court judge, Group 6.

Dr. Noah’s first interest in the law occurred when she was approximately 8. At that time, her mother and father recruited her to write letters to various government agencies requesting past-due benefits for her father, a World War II veteran. Unfortunately, he lost his leg in a work-related accident.

Dr. Noah received her bachelor’s degree at the University of South Florida and, upon graduation, moved to Tallahassee, where she enrolled at Florida State University College of Law. While attending law school, she had the honor of interning with the Florida A&M University Attorney’s Office and the Leon County State Attorney’s Office.

After graduating from law school, Dr. Noah began working at a Jacksonville law firm. In her more than 39 years as a practicing attorney, Dr. Noah has represented clients in state, federal and international courts. In addition, Dr. Noah has served as a state of Florida attorney with the Departments of Business Regulation, Banking and Finance as well as Juvenile Justice. In Florida, she handled administrative and appellate cases on behalf of the state of Florida. Also, Dr. Noah has experience with bench trials, jury trials and criminal and civil legal representation.

She is licensed to practice law before all Florida courts, United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, United States District Court of Appeal for the Sixth Circuit, United States Supreme Court and the Republic of Ghana courts. Dr. Noah’s versatile and well-rounded expertise ranges from the dissolution of marriage to felonies; juvenile, civil and criminal matters; as well as business, contracts, international and bankruptcy cases.

In 2003, Dr. Noah was the only member of the Widener University School of Law in Wilmington, Delaware to earn a Doctor of Juridical Science degree, the most advanced law degree, as it is rarely earned by other American lawyers. In addition, Dr. Noah is the recipient of ‘Young Woman of the Year’ and pro bono awards and was the first lawyer to produce a legal talk show in the community that provided pro bono advice on avoiding legal pitfalls.

Dr. Noah is active within the legal and Hillsborough County community in general. She is a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, The Florida Bar, Hadassah, American Indian General Counsel Association, Women in Film & Television International, NFL Alumni Association and other community organizations.

Dr. Noah is married to Emmanuel Noah, and they have three grown sons; Al, who attended the University of Florida; Ray, who attended Florida Atlantic University; and Emmanuel Jr., who attended the University of Michigan; along with 10 grandchildren and two dogs.

Dr. Noah explained that her law practice, teaching and global experience of more than 39 years have given her the temperament, perspective and decision-making abilities to make her an effective circuit court judge.

“Without a doubt, I know, understand and love the law, this community and the state of Florida,” Dr. Noah stated.

If elected, Dr. Noah will base her decisions on the facts and the law, deliver justice faithfully and impartially and treat everyone who comes before her with dignity and respect. To learn more, find Dr. Noah on Facebook or visit www.voteforbelindanoah.com.