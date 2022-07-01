Linette ‘Starr’ Brookins is a first-generation lawyer, teacher and hearing officer who has presided over hearings in a quasi-judicial role. Brookins is also a former anti-terrorism dispatch officer, helping those who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our community.

Having been raised in a law enforcement and military family, Brookins developed an unwavering and significant respect for the rule of law early.

Brookins graduated from Jefferson High School as salutatorian (law and criminal justice valedictorian); The University of Tampa in three years with magna cum laude distinction; and the George Washington University Law School (a top-25 law school) as a Presidential Merit Scholar.

Brookins started her legal career in a prosecutorial role protecting our most vulnerable citizens — children — from abuse and neglect. She is no stranger to the courtroom, as she has litigated and handled appeals across Florida.

Brookins’ diverse legal experience in civil, criminal, dependency and injunction courtrooms will serve her well on the bench. She has both prosecuted and defended cases at the state and federal level, from four-hour-long bench trials to two-week-long federal jury trials. Brookins also served on the Florida Bar’s Code and Evidence Committee.

This award-winning attorney is also a dedicated and engaged civic leader, having been awarded the Judge Carol Draper Teen Court Service Award, GIRLS Rock Civics Award and Humanitarian Award, just to name a few.

We’ve seen Brookins in all areas of our community for over 20 years – making a real difference. It is evident that public service is not just what she does, but it’s also who she truly is. Currently, she is the vice president of Guardian ad Litem Foundation, developmental director for Florida Association for Women Lawyers, Young Women of Promise chair and board member for Athena Society, vice president of Programs for Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers and secretary of LEADS. She is also a proud member of Rotary, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Bible-Based Fellowship Church.

Brookins is a proud mother who adopted her daughter from foster care at the age of 17, and she is also a dog lover; her fur baby is named Franklyn Theodore.

