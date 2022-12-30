Now through March 2023, you can see life-size sculptures throughout the historic district of Plant City. These delightful sculptures were created by artist J. Seward Johnson. The display is brought to you by the Arts Council of Plant City, the City of Plant City, Unity in the Community and Plant City Photo Archives.

Johnson creates trompe l’oeil painted bronze statues which are castings of live people. There are seven statues on display. These include Stormy Weather, located at Collins and Reynolds streets; Return Visit at the City Hall North Entrance; Skateboarder on Evers Street and the railroad tracks; Can Do!, located in McCall Park on Collins Street; Waving Girl at the Plant City Photo Archives; Caution: Man Contemplating Work, located in front of the Robert Willaford Railroad Museum; and Creating, located in Unity Park on Collins Street.

This is a fun time of the year to take a stroll through downtown Plant City. You can locate the statues while spending some time outside. You can also visit all the great retail businesses in the area, such as Krazy Kup, Roots Tap Room and The Kandy Shoppe.

Marsha Passmore, with the Arts Council of Plant City, said, “The Arts Council feels that by bringing the Seward Johnson sculptures to Plant City each year for this free open-air exhibit, it is our way of giving back to our community in a positive way and keeping the arts alive in our own hometown. It is an opportunity to stroll the historic downtown area with family and friends while making memories.”

In addition to bringing the Seward Johnson sculptures to Plant City, the Arts Council of Plant City offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors, sponsors the PTSA Reflections Art Exhibit and supports local nonprofits.

The Arts Council will also sponsor its annual Chilifest on January 28, 2023. It is seeking sponsors and competitors. This year is unique in that it is partnering with the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum, which will be holding its annual Railfest at the same time.

The mission of the Arts Council of Plant City is to bring arts to the Plant City community, promote education in the arts and develop artists and arts programs. The Arts Council of Plant City is funded by membership fees and fundraisers.

For more information, please visit www.plantcityarts.com.