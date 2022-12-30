Tampa Theatre will celebrate 20 years of its signature fundraiser, WineFest, this March. The theme for this year’s WineFest is Forrest Grape. WineFest begins on Tuesday, March 7 with a showing of the 1994 Tom Hanks hit Forrest Gump at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $7 for Tampa Theatre members.

WineFest, which is for those 21 years and older, will kick off on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. with a two-tiered wine tasting. Guests will taste dozens of boutique wines and sample favorite fare from Tampa’s top independent restaurants, including The Battery, Bavaro’s, Butter Burgers, The C House, Cru Cellars and Oxford Exchange. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on premium silent auction items from bay area retailers, restaurants, services and attractions.

Tickets for the Premium Tasting, which begins at 7 p.m., are $125, or $115 for Tampa Theatre members. Tickets for the Grand Tasting, which begins at 8 p.m., are $95, or $85 for Tampa Theatre members.

On Saturday, March 11, the Tampa Theatre will be transformed so that 275 guests can sit for a wine pairing featuring a multicourse menu created by Mise en Place and Metropolitan Ministries Culinary and Hospitality teams. The menu will feature delectable small plates expertly paired with exquisite wines. There will also be a live auction with once-in-a-lifetime trips, exclusive experiences and a high-stakes wine pull.

Tickets for the wine pairing are $400 for individuals and $750 for a pair. There are also a limited number of table sponsorships for parties of 10. These are available by contacting Devin Dominguez at devin@tampatheatre.org.

Anne Cordell, event chair, said, “Tampa Theatre is the fruit of the city. You can visit it, protect it, donate to it and volunteer at it.” The Tampa Theatre offers movies, live shows, tours, summer camp, school shows, classic movie series, Hollywood Awards Night, BeerFest and more. Moreover, Tampa Theatre will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2026.

WineFest guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character or come in a Gump-inspired costume.

You can get tickets at the box office or online at www.tampatheatre.org/winefest. Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.