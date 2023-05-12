Steve Holland and Ken Anderson have been friends since grade school. They have also been the owners of Brandon Auto Services for more than three decades.

“We have been part of the Brandon community for 52 years,” Holland said. “My father originally owned Holland’s Auto Service in Brandon on Robertson, across from where the old library used to be. When he decided to sell the business; Ken and I decided to buy the business.”

Brandon Auto Services is the community’s one-stop shop for a wide variety of auto needs.

“We have parts for vehicles, and we do general repairs, engine/transmission repairs, collision repairs and tire services,” Holland said. “We work hard to purchase damaged or used vehicles so we can recycle parts. This is an extremely important part of the automotive supply chain.”

Their customers get options in purchasing a quality used part that has a possible warranty ranging from 101 days to lifetime. Think of purchasing a used part when you need a wheel, a car body part, transmission or an engine.

If you ask Holland and Anderson what makes Brandon Auto Services different from other auto services in the area, they’ll say it’s the variety of services they offer their customers.

“I think growing up in the Brandon community and working in the community is what makes us different,” Holland said. “We give options to our customers. We can use used parts, new factory parts or recycled parts. Customers can choose how their vehicles are fixed.”

Brandon Auto Services also specializes in Corvette repairs and parts.

“We have a large stock of quality of new and used Corvette parts,” Holland said. “We also do a lot of Corvette repairs.”

Its tire department offers both new and quality used tires and wheels, including new custom wheels.

“All major brands of tires are available for installation, including Goodyear, Pirelli and Firestone,” Holland said.

Call Brandon Auto Services at 813-689-8131 if you need auto or truck parts. For the collision department or mechanic shop, call 813-689-8255.

For more information about the services offered at Brandon Auto Services, visit its website at www.brandonauto.com. The shop is located at 3159 SR 60 E. in Valrico. Its hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.