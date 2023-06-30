Pat Robertson, Christian broadcaster, longtime television host and author, died last month at his Virginia Beach home at the age of 93. He was best known for his commentary and prayer as leader of The 700 Club television show. Robertson’s rise to fame was based on his vision from God to create the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), which he founded more than 60 years ago. In 1960, Robertson created CBN with $70 to his name and a company bank account with a $3 initial deposit.

These humble beginnings grew into an international ministry that reached millions of people worldwide. In 1966, Robertson began to host a daily talk show, The 700 Club. Still on air today, it’s one of the longest-running programs in history. In addition, Robertson authored 18 books and managed multiple nonprofit organizations.

Despite losing his wife, Dede, in 2022 and his declining health, Robertson’s faith never wavered. Robertson leaves behind his four children, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and thousands of faithful fans worldwide.

2 Timothy 4:7 says, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”



I Have Walked with the Living God

By Pat Robertson

Robertson — founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Operation Blessing and the American Center for Law and Justice — is living proof that miracles happen and God definitely exists. In this honest and inspiring account, he shares an inside look at his life and legacy and explains what can happen when a hardheaded businessman encounters the Lord.



Ten Laws for Success: Keys to Win in Work, Family, and Finance

By Pat Robertson

From the renowned host of The 700 Club comes a revolutionary guide to vocational and economic success. Robertson explains to readers how to live a prosperous and meaningful life; bring blessing to your family; achieve your goals; grow in perseverance and reap its rewards; find healing, financial security and marital bliss; and more.



The Power of the Holy Spirit in You: Understanding the Miraculous Power of God

By Pat Robertson

Who is the Third Person of the Trinity? How do we receive power from him to continue Christ’s mission on Earth? Robertson traces the Holy Spirit through the Old and New Testaments and shares with his readers the stories from his life and ministry to help recognize this agent of God’s power and healing.



Right on the Money: Financial Advice for Tough Times (e-book)

By Pat Robertson

This faith-based book provides answers to people desperately in need in today’s tough times. Among the topics addressed are how to: create a healthy financial plan, devise spending strategies within your budget, identify areas where your money can grow, diminish your debt, cut costs and plan for the financial future.

Right On the Money also includes a financial glossary, worksheets and a special section of the most frequently asked questions and answers about keeping what you have and growing your personal net worth.