Proverbs 11:14 (AMP):

“14 Where there is no [wise, intelligent] guidance, the people fall [and go off course like a ship without a helm], But in the abundance of [wise and godly] counselors there is victory.”

Great plans are based on having the right people, who have the most beneficial information, at our table. The only way to do that is to have highly educated, quality people around us to give us wise counsel. We do not have to be the smartest person in the room, but we must have the smartest people around us. Do not be intimidated by degrees or Ph.D.s. Understand that the goal is to gather the best information we can in order to make the best decisions for our business.

Proverbs 15:22 is yet another scripture that lets us know how critical getting quality advice from a great team can be.

Proverbs 15:22 (AMP):

“22 Without consultation and wise advice, plans are frustrated, but with many counselors they are established and succeed.”

Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motor Company, only had an elementary school education, but he understood how to identify talent. Our job as CEOs is to have the ability to find good people. If we study Jesus’ life and his leadership model, he never waited for people to come to him to work. He was always recruiting talent to his team. We can never have enough talent on our team.

Five People We Must Include in Our Business Advisory Team:

1. Attorney.

2. Accountant.

3. Insurance advisor.

4. Financial advisor.

5. Banker.

Prayer:

Lord, give me the wisdom to choose the right people for my organization, and Lord, help me be the leader that I need to be, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 55.