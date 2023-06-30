Going Beyond With Priscilla Shirer Simulcast

Get ready for an extraordinary day that will transform your heart and deepen your faith. Join thousands of women across the globe at the Going Beyond Simulcast at Bay Life Church on Saturday, August 26 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., as we come together to seek God’s guidance and discover His purpose for our lives. Admission is $35, with an optional Chick-fil-A lunch for $10.

Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.baylife.org.

Christian Rap Concert At Beit Tehila Community Church

The public is invited to Beit Tehila Community Church to attend its first annual Christian Rap concert on Saturday, July 15 from 7-9 p.m. This concert is centered around giving glory to God.

Psalms 105:1-5 is the theme verse representing this concert: “Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done. Sing to him, sing praise to him; tell of all his wonderful acts. Glory in his holy name; let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice. Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always. Remember the wonders he has done, his miracles, and the judgments he pronounced.”

Admission is free. The church is located at 1705 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.topraise.net.

Centerpoint Church Hosts Summer Night Events

Summer Nights are free events for sixth through 12th grade students in the community. Each month, there will be evening of themed activities to get teens out of the house and into community with other students. There’s no cost to attend, and you can drop in for all or part of the event.

On Wednesday, July 5 from 7-9 p.m., there will be a food truck event. Round up your friends and come check out the lineup of food trucks. There will be games to play, as well as discounts and giveaways.

On Wednesday, August 2 from 7-9 p.m., the students will participate in the Valrico Ninja Warrior event. It’ll be a battle for the ages with obstacle courses, inflatables and a color run. Make sure you wear white.

For more information on these events, visit www.centerpointfl.org.

All Girls Sports Basketball Camp At FishHawk Fellowship Church

Girls Basketball Camp is back at FishHawk Fellowship Church Sports. Join in for Girls Basketball Camp from Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Girls will be growing in basketball skills, the love of the game, and a relationship with Jesus!

This all-girls camp is open to rising first graders through eighth graders. The price is $105 for the week. Registration closes on Monday, July 24. Sign up to save your spot today. For more information, visit https://fishhawkfc.churchcenter.com/.

Friday Night At The Movies At Sun City Center United Methodist Church

Come out and have a movie night at Sun City Center United Methodist Church on Friday, July 14. The movie, A Box of Faith, is about a young 16-year-old girl, alone and on her own, figuring out how to survive on the streets by the stroke of a spiritual pen.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sun City Center Church is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com.