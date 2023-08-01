By Sophia Walck

Looking for restaurants that welcome your pups in the area? Check out these local pet friendly places:

Ford’s Garage

Ford’s Garage offers outdoor seating and water for your pets, and most customers are known to order off of the kids menu to feed their pets. Ford’s Garage is located at 11105 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon.

Tampa Bay Brewing Company

The Ybor City location of the Tampa Bay Brewing Company offers outdoor seating for pets, water and a dog menu with veggies and steak. It is located at 1600 E. 8th Ave., Tampa.

Gaspar’s Grotto

Gaspar’s Grotto offers outdoor seating along with water and food like white rice with pulled pork for pets. Gaspar’s Grotto is also located in the Ybor City area at 1805 E. 7th Ave.

The Scrambled Egg

A local favorite, The Scrambled Egg not only offers pet-friendly fare but they promote adoption and rescue.

Manager Harry Lewis stated, “We adore and welcome every kind of pet at The Scrambled Egg. We have a large, air-conditioned patio that we encourage everyone to bring their friendly pets to. Even bring them to join us for brunch, as we just started our ‘Mutts & Pups’ menu full of dog-friendly meals served in a dog bowl for any hungry pup.”

The Scrambled Egg is located at 15282 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

EggTown

EggTown offers outdoor patio seating for pets and even has a doggy menu with things like biscuits and patties. EggTown is located in Lithia at 10433 S. County Rd. 39, with a new Riverview location on the way.

J.F. Kick’s

J.F. Kick’s is another local restaurant that offers to host your pets. ‘BringFido,’ a website which reviews pet-friendly places, determines that J.F. Kicks offers a “delicious meal on a beautiful day” for your pet off of its dog menu. J.F. Kicks is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

“It’s wonderful that we have a variety of restaurants in the Tampa Bay area that welcome pets because they are such a valuable member of the family for so many people. As a dog owner, I love taking my dog with me everywhere and being able to bring him out and not worry about leaving him home alone or finding a pet sitter,” said Brandon Marchese, a frequent customer at some of the area favorites.

For more information about places that welcome pets near you, visit www.bringfido.com or call your favorite place and ask – you may be surprised at the options.