LeHeal Biogenix Participates In Campaign To Support Veterans

LeHeal Biogenix is committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need. That commitment has prompted it to join forces with the Brothers In Arms Foundation and Regenative Labs to provide much-needed services to veterans in the Tampa Bay area.

Through this donation campaign, the clinic hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of our veterans by providing health care services that address pain from damaged tissue.

“We are honored to be a part of this initiative to give back to our veterans who have given so much for our country,” said LeHeal Biogenix provider Gavril Green-Goodman, ARNP (combat veteran and flight nurse with U.S. Air Force).

The donation campaign is open to all Marine Special Forces and Recon veterans in the Tampa Bay area who are in need of health care services to treat missing or damaged tissue. Instead of covering up the pain with steroids, this type of care addresses the real tissue issue.

Veterans interested in receiving health care services from LeHeal Biogenix can contact Regenative Labs for more information by calling 1-800-891-3452, ext. 1700 or emailing info@regenativelabs.com.

TRU Aesthetics Provides Wellness Services

TRU Aesthetics is an aesthetics and wellness practice located at 1218 Millennium Pkwy., Ste. 2-14 in Brandon. It specializes in facial contouring, antiaging, skin rejuvenation and wellness. It offers minimally invasive medical treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots, to enhance a patient’s natural beauty and overall well-being. The goal is to help you look better, not different.

For additional information, visit its website at https://mytruaesthetics.com/ or call 813-696-1710.

Riverview Woman’s Club Supports West Central Foster Care

Throughout the months of May and June, while everyone was preparing for and enjoying summer, the Riverview Woman’s Club prepared for the start of the 2023-24 school year. Supporting West Central Foster Care’s back-to-school drive, the goal of which is to supply local foster families with the many necessities their children need to be successful in school, the club raised money for and donated over 200 new lunch boxes for local students.

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales (SFMS) is a prime seller of machinery used in manufacturing and offers both new and used machinery solutions. Based in Lithia at 10417 S. County Rd. 39, it provides machinery throughout North America in not only metal fabricating and machining but also just about every type of manufacturing machinery.

Well-trained and knowledgeable staff consult with clients and help them to determine the correct solution for their needs and budget. Other services provided by SFMS include plant and equipment appraisals, machinery servicing, plant liquidations, auction services and manufacturing consultations.

Contact SFMS at 813-444-4555 or visit its website at www.southernfabsales.com for more information.

Annual Stuff The Bus Drive Returns To Westfield Brandon Mall

In partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, the Westfield Brandon mall will be hosting its fourth annual Stuff the Bus drive, a project designed to provide free school supplies, backpacks, uniforms, shoes and other necessities to students and families in need.

Having generated thousands of dollars in donations last year, the center strives to top its 2022 totals to ensure underprivileged students throughout the community are equipped with basic tools they need to succeed in school.

Supplies can be donated at the mall and monetary contributions can be made online at https://secured.metromin.org/page/42691/donate/1.

School supplies and monetary contributions can be donated through Thursday, August 31.

Donations are being collected at Westfield Brandon in the Center Court near Bath & Body Works. The mall is located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon near the corner of State Route 60 and I-75 in Brandon.

Bay Area Cardiology And Vascular Associates Joins Cardiovascular Associates Of America

Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced that Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates (BACVA) has joined its elite physician alliance. BACVA has four offices in Brandon, Sun City Center, Riverview and Tampa. The doctors are board-certified in cardiovascular diseases and provide diagnostic and customized treatment services for a wide range of cardiovascular conditions. They focus on individual patients’ needs and their long-term health and vitality.

“Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates is excited to partner with CVAUWA as we continue to expand our ability to provide cutting-edge, high-quality and high-value cardiovascular care in the Tampa Bay area,” said Stephen Mester, MD, managing partner of BACVA.

“It’s a tremendous honor to partner with the outstanding physicians and staff at Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates. They are ‘the’ leading cardiovascular group in the greater Tampa Bay area,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer of CVAUSA.

For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit https://cvausa.com/. For information on Bay Area Cardiology and Vascular Associates, visit www.bayareacardiology.net.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Coming To The RP Funding Center

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will be dazzling audiences during its seven-week, 70-city U.S. tour this holiday season. As the nation’s premiere family holiday tradition, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will convey the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

As lights dim and the music swells, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Both critics and audiences agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDZAZE is “a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make Christmas memories together.”

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is affordably priced with tickets starting at $32 and will perform one show at RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday, November 18 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at RP Funding Center box office, https://rpfundingcenter.com/ or by calling 863-834-8111. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting the Group Sales department at 863-834-8137. All dates, acts and ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Convenience fees and taxes will apply.