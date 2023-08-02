A slice of Bavaria returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as the park celebrates its fan-favorite Bier Fest event, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through Monday, September 4, including Labor Day. Commemorating six years of Oktoberfest-inspired festivities, Bier Fest returns for its longest event run with 15 newly created menu items inspired by classic German flavors and 60 brews from regions near and far.

This popular event, included with park admission and now in its sixth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor classic German flavors while enjoying tunes from rising local artists. Beyond the festival area, guests can enjoy family-friendly activities, up-close encounters with amazing animals and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides, including the all-new Serengeti Flyer and the award-winning hybrid coaster Iron Gwazi.

The menu for this year’s Bier Fest is a match made in heaven for all the foodies at heart. Guests can pair their brew of choice with all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu offerings that include: bierwurst pretzel roll; braised pork shank; bratwurst with sweet and sour red cabbage on a pretzel roll; chicken apple sausage with spätzle; currywurst; egg noodle kugel; German potato salad; kielbasa and sauerkraut; cupcakes (German chocolate, black forest, gingerbread, caramel popcorn); apple strudel with vanilla ice cream.

From lagers, ales and hefeweizens to nonbeer options such as ciders, sours, bourbons and wines, an array of more than 60 types of drink offerings await all Bier Fest guests. Featured new additions include: 3 Daughters Raspberry Lemonade (Cider), Marker 48 Red Right Return (Red Ale), Samuel Adams Oktoberfest (Marzen), Terrapin Hopsecutioner (IPA) and Wicked Weed – Strawberry Kiwi Burst (Session Sour).

Those wanting to delight and indulge should know that the best way to get a taste of all the flavors at this year’s event is with a Bier Fest Sampler, which can be redeemed for any food or beverage item offered throughout the festival area. Offering the best value for guests, samplers start at $40 and are available in quantities of five, eight and 12. Pass members have access to an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

Bier Fest is included with park admission, and one of the best ways to experience this year’s event is by becoming an annual pass member for $15/month plus tax with no down payment. With an annual pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more.

Guests visiting the park to enjoy Bier Fest are encouraged to join the conversation using #ThrillsOnTap on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit www.buschgardenstampa.com.